England Lioness legend and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here winner Jill Scott will return to the pitch this summer as she becomes the first female player to be a captain in the ITV charity game. She will be joined by the likes of Paddy McGuinness, Sir Mo Farah, and Lee Mack.

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure, who plays Kate Flemming in the BBC series, will co-manage England along with Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes as they take on the Soccer Aid World XI. The rest of the world team will be captained by Usain Bolt with former footballer Robbie Keane confirmed as a coach.

Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and Dragon’s Den’s Steven Bartlett have also been confirmed for the rest of the world team. Rapper Bugzy Malone and former England stars Jermain Defoe, Gary Neville and David James will also be taking part.

After winning both the Euros and I’m a Celeb last year, Sunderland born Jill Scott is now going for the treble. She said: “I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’! I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved! Buy a ticket, support this amazing cause and cheer us on!"

Soccer Aid was created by Robbie Williams to raise money for the UNICEF charity. He said: "I’m so proud that Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised over £75 million since we started it 17-years-ago. It’s an incredible achievement that will help UNICEF ensure children around the world get the best start in life. But we can’t stop there! Right now, childhoods are being turned upside down by conflict and crisis.

"We’d like as many people as possible to buy a ticket to this year’s star-studded match and help protect play for every child. Thank you so much for your support."

Soccer Aid 2023: Confirmed team line-ups

England: Emma Hayes (Co-Manager), Vicky McClure (Co-Manager), Jill Scott (Captain), Paddy McGuinness (Celebrity Goalkeeper), David James (Professional Goalkeeper), Jermain Defoe, Joel Corry, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Eni Aluko and Chunkz.

Soccer Aid World XI FC: Usain Bolt (Captain), Robbie Keane (Coach), Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett and Kem Cetinay

More names will be announced for Soccer Aid 2023 soon.

Soccer Aid 2023: When is it and how to get tickets