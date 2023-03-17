St Patrick’s Day 2023 is here, and over 13 million pints will reportedly be drunk (responsibly?) amongst the celebrations of the patron saint of Ireland across the world.

Guinness was founded when Arthur Guinness bought a small brewery in Dublin in 1759, and has become synonymous with Irish culture since its beginnings. While millions of people love the dark creamy stout, it’s not for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guinness isn’t the only drink Ireland is famous for, one of the biggest selling spirits in the world, Whiskey, also originates there. Not to mention, there are a tonne of amazing cocktails that have been created especially for St Patrick’s day.

So, what will you be drinking this St Patrick’s Day? Here’s some incredible Irish themed drinks for when the Guinness gets too much, including a very special Irish Espresso Martini.

Most Popular

When is St Patrick’s day?

St Patrick’s Day is held on March 17 every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was St Patrick?

According to the History website , St. Patrick was born in Britain, not Ireland, to wealthy parents near the end of the fourth century. He is believed to have died on March 17, around 460 AD.

St Patrick’s Day cocktails

Baby Guinness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who don’t like Guinness but still want to look like they’re drinking one, the baby Guinness is perfect for you, not to mention it’s cute and uses two ingredients.

Ingredients

Coffee Liqueur

Irish cream

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to make

Fill a shot glass 2/3 full with coffee liqueur. Pour the Irish cream over the back of a spoon, down the inside of the glass creating a layer that looks like the head of a pint of Guinness.

Irish Espresso Martini

The drink of the century with an Irish twist, what more could you want? It’s the perfect pick me up drink for the middle session slumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingredients

40ml Espresso

Ice cubes

45ml Jameson Stout (or any Irish whiskey)

15ml Kahlua

Nutmeg

10ml Sugar syrup

How to make

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake with ice Strain into a chilled coupe glass Garnish with a sprinkle of freshly grated nutmeg If you don’t have espresso, don’t be afraid to experiment with other types of coffee. You may need to increase the quantity if using a weaker variety.

Whiskey Sour

If you’re really wanting to pull out all the stops to impress your guests, then why not try the Whiskey sour?

Ingredients

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

50ml Irish Whiskey

35ml lemon juice

12½ml 2:1 sugar syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

½ fresh egg white

ice

50p-sized piece of lemon zest

Garnish