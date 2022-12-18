UK rapper Stormzy , aka Michael Owuo Jr, has been accused of causing a row with airport staff at Heathrow this weekend, as the rapper looked to travel over to Qatar to watch the World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Eyewitnesses have told a number of media outlets that the Shut Up singer was left irate with a problem that led to him missing his flight to Doha.

The problems stemmed from an apparent “passport issue” that prevented Stormzy, 29, from boarding the flight from London Heathrow to Doha, which allegedly received a response from the rapper stating “the same passport [...] I’ve got one passport.” Travellers have since revealed that passport control in Qatar is very strict, with any slight discrepancies treated very seriously.

The heated conversation led to Stormzy then leaving the terminal and returning to his car, missing his flight and the chance to see Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead their respective teams to potential World Cup Glory. The tournament reaches its conclusion this evening, after Croatia beat Morocco to clinch third place on Saturday afternoon.

“It looked like staff were making the point that there was some sort of passport issue,” one eyewitness said, concluding that the rapper “was very frustrated” with the issue.

