Strictly Come Dancing is now known for its glitz, glam and celebs who come together to cha cha cha in a bid to win the coveted glitterball trophy. It may only be July, but rumours are already circulating on which stars will participate in this year’s series, which usually kicks off around September.

The BBC competition first launched back in 2004, with many celebs going on to winning the glitterball trophy each year. BBC star Natasha Kaplinsky won the first series, with the likes of Kara Tointon, Bill Bailey, Stacey Dooley, and Louis Smith

While it is yet to be confirmed which celebs will take part in the upcoming series of Strictly, here’s a list of the stars who are rumoured to be starring in the show:

also being chosen as the show's winners over the years.

A number of celebs have been tipped for Strictly 2023, including Angela Rippon, who could be the show’s oldest ever contestant at the age of 78. But which other celebs could star in the dancing series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 rumoured line-up

Rylan Clark is rumoured to star in the next series of Strictly Come Dancing as a contestant

Former Rip Off Britain and Come Dancing presenter Angela Rippon

Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas

Former Love Island star and presenter Zara McDermott

Former EastEnders star Dennis Rickman

Coronation Street actress Ellie Leech

Matt and Emma Willis

Disability campaigner Sophie Morgan

Former It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark