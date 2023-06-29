Suzy Eddie Izzard was spotted cycling through London on a “Boris Bike” - before enjoying a night out at one of the city’s top restaurants. The comedian seemed in “high spirits” as they were snapped by passer-by Ian Barrett, who was walking through the Pimlico area.

Izzard was later spotted at hotspot J Sheekey in a pink miniskirt and black top. Pictured waiting at traffic lights at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (June 27), she appeared to be heading towards Westminster .

Ian said: “I was walking and thought, ‘That’s Eddie Izzard’. I thought if they stop at the lights, I’ll say hey.

“They stopped, I said hi and complimented their shoes – it was pretty brief. She seemed in high spirits and was headed towards Westminster.”

Izzard can be seen riding a Santander Cycle - colloquially known as Boris Bikes, as they were brought in when Boris Johnson was the city’s mayor. The comedian announced a name change earlier this month, adding Suzy in front of Eddie.

But she admitted she was happy for people to continue using her birth name, as well as male pronouns - despite expressing a preference for she/her. Sharing a brief post, she wrote: “As people may now well know, I have added the name ‘Suzy’ to my names.

Suzy Eddie Izzard was spotted by a delighted fan careering around London on a Boris bike.

“So going forward I am preferring Suzy but I don’t mind Eddie. And I prefer she/her but I don’t mind he/him. So no one can really get it wrong unless they call me Kenneth or Sabrina.