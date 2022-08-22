Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most popular day in the entirety of 2022 for people to get married on was Saturday, 20 August.

August is generally seen as the most popular month to get married in, with the warm weather and more sunshine providing ideal conditions for both indoor and outdoor weddings.

The data, which has been compiled by wedding planning website Hitched , revealed that 3,515 weddings took place on 20 August.

Rima Barakeh, wedding expert and deputy editor of Hitched said: “Although peak wedding season technically runs from May through to October, it’s no surprise to see June, July and August topping the list of most popular months to get married.

“August has always been a busy month for weddings as it’s (usually) a month of good weather - perfect for those outdoor wedding ceremonies, and also coincides with school summer holidays which largely benefits nearlyweds and wedding guests with children.”

Which is the most popular weekend to get married in 2022?

The weekend following the 20 August, which is Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August, has been revealed as the most popular weekend for UK weddings.

Almost a fifth of all August weddings, a whopping 4,779 couples, are set to say “I do” over the three days of the bank holiday weekend.

Half of all weddings in 2022 are set to take place on a Saturday. This number according to Hitched is 78,860 weddings on a Saturday and then 26,582 will take place on Fridays.