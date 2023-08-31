The top 10 beauty spots in Yorkshire - including Yorkshire Dales National Park

The survey of 200 adults who live in Yorkshire also found that streams and rivers (55 per cent), hills and mountains (50 per cent) and lakes (38 per cent) are the top features that locals think make an area beautiful.

And more than eight in ten (84 per cent) say no matter where you go in the world, it’s hard to beat the beauty of Britain’s green spaces.

While people in Yorkshire love living near areas of natural beauty, in contrast nearly two in five (38 per cent) would like to live away from a motorway while nine per cent would prefer to live away from a factory.

More than seven in ten (72 per cent) believe power stations in particular ruin beautiful views of the countryside.

The research, commissioned by Smart Energy GB, follows the publication of a new report by energy experts Cornwall Insight, which finds that if households become more flexible in how and when they use electricity, Britain could avoid the need to build the equivalent of four new gas-fired power stations in 2030.

This alone would save over £2.5 billion in 2030, while also lowering our carbon emissions.

Households participating in flexible electricity initiatives also stand to save up to £375 off their annual energy bills in 2040, according to the report.

Embracing flexible electricity initiatives that rely on smart meters such as time-of-use tariffs and shifting some electricity usage away from peak times (typically weekdays between 4pm and 7pm) would also remove the need for nearly a billion pounds worth of additional infrastructure upgrades in 2030, according to the new report.

Victoria Bacon, Director at Smart Energy GB said: “It is clear that people in Yorkshire value the environmental benefits of their local hotspots as much as their beauty. That’s why it’s so important that we find new and innovative ways to protect our environment.

“By using energy more flexibly we have the potential to reduce our reliance on expensive, foreign gas, and the need to build additional, expensive infrastructure such as gas-fired power stations. Smart meters are pivotal to creating a modern and efficient energy system as they put households in greater control of their energy use and provide opportunities to use energy more flexibly.”

Reports show the possible risks - if energy isn't used flexibly

Building a sustainable future

The research found two thirds (66 per cent) of Yorkshire residents love getting out and exploring the great British countryside.

Just over three quarters (76 per cent) like being close to nature, while 58 per cent think it boosts their physical health.

When it comes to looking after the countryside, almost nine in 10 (86 per cent) are proud of the preservation work that goes into conserving green spaces across Great Britain.

The typical Yorkshire person gets out into nature on a proper ramble five times a month, or just over once a week.

People in Yorkshire also far prefer the countryside to its city equivalent – by a huge 74 per cent to 7 per cent respectively.

Victoria Bacon added: “Preserving and enjoying the local countryside is clearly important to the people of Yorkshire. One way to help create a cleaner planet for future generations is to request a smart meter as they support our energy system to use more energy from renewable energy sources, such as from wind and solar.

“Smart meters are essential to enable you to sign up to flexible tariffs that can help you to save money off your energy bills, while the in-home display that comes with your smart meter allows you to pinpoint where you may be able to adjust your energy use and save money.

“Having a smart meter installed at no extra cost and using it to help keep track of your energy use is a small step people can take to help reduce our reliance on expensive fossil fuels and building a greener and more sustainable future.”

An additional survey found that that more than nine in 10 (91 per cent) consider it important to have an area of natural beauty close to where they live.

The main reason for this is that having green spaces nearby is good for their mental wellbeing (67 per cent).

While many said it helps the environment (63 per cent) and physical health (57 per cent).

