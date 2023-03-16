Enjoy.com has announced the top 20 best food halls in the UK. Food halls have been around for years, but have recently swept over the UK at an extraordinary rate, especially in bigger cities such as Manchester or London.

Enjoy say that the best food halls ‘blur the lines between street food and restaurants’ with food halls seen as a fuss free and quicker way to eat whilst out, instead of sitting down waiting for a meal.

Enjoy continue with “There are plenty of perks to the latest trend – no awkward bill splitting, no tiptoeing around fussy friends and the chance to taste some of the region’s finest produce for a happily affordable price.”

The food halls featured in this list span from Durham to London and Suffolk, and cover a variety of different cuisines from all over the world. Some food halls even offer events and entertainment too on top of top quality food.

Here are the 20 best food halls in the UK, according to Enjoy.com

1. Mackie Mayor (Manchester)

2. Eataly (London)

3. Cutlery Works (Sheffield)

4. Altrincham Market House (Altrincham)

5. Baltic Market (Liverpool)

6. Shelter Hall (Brighton)

7. Hammonds of Hull (Hull)

8. Society (Manchester)

9. Talbot Yard (Maltby)

10. Bang Bang Oriental (London)

11. The Goods Shed (Canterbury)

12. SPARK (York)

13. Bonnie & Wild (Edinburgh)

14. Common Market (Belfast)

15. Arcade (London)

16. The GPO (Liverpool)

17. Kommune (Sheffield)

18. Suffolk Food Hall (Suffolk)

19. Asia Asia Food Hall (Birmingham)