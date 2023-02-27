The first series of The Traitors is done and dusted and it’s safe to say it went down a treat with the British public. Some viewers loved the drama, some just loved Aaron… while others envisioned themselves untangling the mystery and winning the jackpot.

Appearing for its inaugural series on TV, The Traitors aired on BBC One at the end of November - slap bang in the middle of the Qatar World Cup. The show was hosted by none other than Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman and featured a cast of 22 ordinary people across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast was split into two groups - ‘The Traitors and ‘The Faithful’ with the innocent contestants working together to identify the traitors amongst the ranks. The show is the latest addition to the ever-popular ‘whodunit’ genre which has seen a resurgence from the Among Us game and Knives Out film franchise.

After the final episode aired, viewers were quick to ask about a confirmation of the new series

Most Popular

Will there be the Traitors series 2?

A total of 22 contestants were welcomed to the castle at the start of The Traitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC’s The Traitors will return for a second series after its first run saw huge success, with over 34 million views on BBC iplayer . Host of the game show, Claudia Winkleman, said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

In a video posted on Twitter , Claudia said: “Can you spot a liar? Could you betray those around you? How would you fare at the round table? Would you like to play?”

How to apply to be a contestant on the Traitors series 2