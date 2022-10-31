The Voice UK , ITV’s reality singing contest, rounded out its 2023 series this past weekend, with Mark, Naomi, Anthonia and David the last four contestants alongside their coaches Sir Tom Jones, Anne-Marie, will.i.am and Olly Murs. As the stage smoke cleared and the lights raised, it came down to David and Anthonia in the second phase of the show.

Despite strong competition, London singer Anthonia took away the top prize in this year’s show, earning a record contract and the guaranteed attention that the winners of the television show receive upon their grand final victory. Upon her victory, Anthonia told presenter Emma Wills “This has been one of the best journeys I’ve ever been on."

"I’ve become the person I’ve always wanted to be; working hard and just really sharing messages through song, and the fact that it connected with you all is just my dream,” she continued in her winner’s speech. “Sir Tom, the coolest guy! The coolest. Thank you, and yeah (and) my family” she concluded, fighting back the tears.

Runner up David took his loss to Anthonia with a great amount of humility after the announcement was made, telling Wills: “I’ve had the most incredible time and I honestly want to say I am so gassed that Anthonia has won this!

"I’m so thankful to Olly – you are incredible, thank you so much, and last but not least I want to thank my mum; my brother; my auntie, I love you! We did it” he concluded in his runner-up speech.

Anthonia covered Billie Eillish’s When The Party’s Over from the multi-million recording artist’s debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go , and marks the this time that Sir Tom Jones has coached a winner in the reality TV series. Anthonia will now pen a deal with Universal’s UMOD, as well as the chance to release their debut single, which in Anthonia’s case is Anyone.

What did Tom Jones sing during the final of The Voice UK?

Not content with coaching the winner, Sir Tom Jones took to the stage during the grand final to duet with his winning student, Anthonia with the pair covered James Brown’s It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World . Sir Tom remarked after Anthonia’s first song: "I’ve sang with a lot of female singers myself throughout the years and honestly I’ve never heard anybody better than you. Anthonia, you have an incredible voice. You’re a natural singer, you have a natural ability, a God-given gift is what you have."

