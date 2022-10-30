Liam Hemsworth has announced that he will take on Henry Cavill’s leading role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix drama The Witcher. The Hollywood star posted on Instagram to share the news with fans, and said as a Witcher fan himself Hemsworth said he’s ‘’over the moon about the opportunity but admitted he has some ‘‘big boots to fill.’

‘As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt. I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,’ Liam Hemsworth said in his Instagram post on Saturday (October 29) revealing the news.

“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world,” he added.

The Witcher, based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling book series, follows Geralt as he travels the Continent fighting anything and everything that goes bump in the night. And although Season 3 hasn’t debuted on Netflix, it has already been renewed for a fourth season where Liam Hemsworth will take the sword.

Henry Cavill also shared the news with his Instagram followers about the cast change, praising Liam Hemsworth for taking on the role of The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he said.