Liverpool Street Station stabbings: Three people stabbed in central London - emergency services at scene

The incident occurred at Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street Station, on Thursday morning,

By Andrew Quinn
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:29 pm - 1 min read
Three people have been stabbed in London.

The emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident where three people have been stabbed in central London.

A City of London Police statement said reads: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.

“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”

    The incident is not being treated as terror related, a police spokesperson confirmed.

