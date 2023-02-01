For many years, Disney-inspired baby names, particularly those of princesses and their knights in shining armour, have been popular. The trend has also been popular with celebrities, with Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague recently naming her newborn with boxer Tommy Fury, ‘Bambi’ - but how popular is the name with other parents?

Children’s toy retailer, The Kid Collective, analysed 2021 data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) and found that ‘Bambi’, inspired by a 1942 film of the same name, did not even make it to the list of popular Disney-inspired baby names. The unique name ranked 4,634th in overall popularity in the UK, with only four babies registered with the same name that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research revealed that the name, Alice, from the 1951 classic film Alice in Wonderland, was the most popular Disney-inspired baby name for daughters. Meanwhile, Aurora, which takes its name from Princess Aurora of Sleeping Beauty, took second place.

Sebastian, a red crab from Disney’s 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid, was the most popular Disney-inspired name for boys. This is followed by Louis, an adorable trumpet-playing alligator from The Princess and The Frog who aspires to become a human jazz musician.

Most Popular

Founder of The Kid Collective, Laura Davies, said: “It’s so interesting to see how even the classic Disney films are influencing people’s decisions on what they call their baby. I think it’s a great way to find unique and lesser-known baby names, as I can understand how difficult it is sometimes to choose a name for your baby - it’s a big deal!

“I also like the idea that these babies will grow up to know that their name is based on their parents’ favourite films and characters, and perhaps they’ll go on to love the latest adaptations just like their parents too. It will be intriguing to see the next round of ONS data to see if ‘Bambi’ is appearing more frequently.”

Top 10 most popular Disney-themed baby names for girls

Alice - Alice in Wonderland Aurora - Sleeping Beauty Jasmine - Aladdin Anna - Frozen Winnie - Winnie The Pooh Flora - Sleeping Beauty Jessie - Toy Story Belle - Beauty and The Beast Minnie - Minnie Mouse Nala - Lion King

Top 10 most popular Disney-themed baby names for boys

Sebastian - The Little Mermaid Louis - The Princess and The Frog Felix - Felix The Cat Eric - The Little Mermaid Rex - Toy Story Remy - Ratatouille Flynn - Tangled Peter - Peter Pan Hector - Coco Woody - Toy Story

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad