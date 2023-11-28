For many, the start of a new year symbolises new beginnings and a fresh start.
Thinking along those lines, brand-new television shows guaranteed to get us glued to our screens are often one of things we search out. 'What can I get stuck into?' is a question that crosses all of our minds over the festive period, and we're not just talking about the selection boxes!
Here are the best television shows due to be released in early 2024, across various streaming services and channels.
2. The Traitors UK
The Traitors UK is set to make a return for series two on BBC One and BBCiPlayer. The game show follows a group of strangers living together, who are secretly given the title of ‘Faithful’ or ‘Traitor’ - all of which are hoping to get their hands on the prize money. While the cast is still under wraps, Claudia Winkleman will return as the host. Photo: Mark Mainz
3. Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice will return for series 16 on ITV in January 2024. Stephen Mulhern will be joining Holly Willougby as co-presenter, while Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will return to the judging panel. The line-up of 11 celebrities taking part has already been confirmed, with Ricky Hatton MBE, S Club’s Hannah Spearritt, Adele Roberts and Ryan Thomas among the celebrities named to be taking part. Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was set to take part, but has dropped out of the competition due to injury.
4. Playing Nice
Starring Happy Valley’s James Norton, Playing Nice is a brand-new ITV drama which will arrive on our screens next year. The plot will focus on two couples, who discover their toddlers have been switched at birth and face the dilemma of giving the child they have bonded with since birth, back to its biological parents.