The British billionaire owner of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, Joe Lewis, has been indicted for orchestrating a "brazen" insider trading scheme a US attorney in Manhattan has said.

Mr Lewis, who is the majority owner of the Premier League side, reportedly has a net worth of just over £5bn, according to the Sunday Times rich list - a stark increase from his 2022 net worth of just over £800 million.

In a video posted on social media, Damian Williams said: "Today I’m announcing that my office, the southern district of New York has indicted Joe Lewis, the British billionaire, for orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme.

"We allege that for years Joe Lewis abused access to corporate board rooms and repeatedly provided inside information to his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his pilots and his friends.

"Those folks then traded on that inside information and made millions of dollars on the stock market. Thanks to Lewis those bets were a sure thing.

"None of this was necessary. Joe Lewis is a wealthy man, but as we allege he used insider information to compensate his employees, or to shower gifts on his friends and lovers. That’s classic corporate corruption. It’s cheating and it’s against the law."

David Zornow, Mr Lewis’ lawyer, said the government had "made an egregious error in judgement in charging Mr Lewis, an 86-year-old man of impeccable integrity and prodigious accomplishment".

Joe Lewis (right) has been charged with insider trading by a US District Attorney (Credit: Getty)