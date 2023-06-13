One of the major events in the royal calendar is set to take place this weekend as King Charles marks his first Trooping the Colour as monarch. The annual parade celebrates the monarch’s birthday and will see hundreds of horses and soldiers carry out complex battlefield drill manoeuvres to military music.

Many parts of the day will remain as they have done for years under the late Queen Elizabeth II, with some royals travelling in carriages from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade to watch the service. However, King Charles is set to put his own stamp on the ceremony by making a major change to tradition.

It has been announced by Buckingham Palace that the King will join the military parade by riding on horseback for the occasion. It will be the first time since 1986 a reigning monarch has ridden in the parade - with the late Queen last doing it that year.

Charles will be joined on horseback by son Prince William, who witnessed The Colonel’s Review ahead of Trooping the Colour at the weekend. With temperatures reaching 28c, the heat proved too much for some, causing several military personnel to faint.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire