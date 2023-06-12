News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Two children found dead in Stoke-on-Trent as women arrested on suspicion of murder

Two children have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent with one woman arrested in relation to the case

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Two children have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent with one woman arrested in relation to the caseTwo children have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent with one woman arrested in relation to the case
Two children have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent with one woman arrested in relation to the case

Two children, aged seven and 11, were found unresponsive at a property in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday (June 11) and died at the scene. Police have said a local woman, aged 49, has been arrested and remains in custody.

A man in his 40s has also been taken to hospital for treatment, but it’s been reported that his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staffordshire Police said officers were initially called to a car wash on nearby Campbell Street after reports of an attack involving a man and a woman. Officers then visited the home on Flax Street where they found the children.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the children. I cannot imagine the pain and shock they are feeling. We also understand the concern felt locally around this incident and the speculation around what has happened.

Most Popular

    "We can now confirm that the two people who lost their lives are an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl. Our priority was to inform the family before confirming the ages of the children. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

    Two children have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent with one woman arrested in relation to the caseTwo children have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent with one woman arrested in relation to the case
    Two children have been found dead in Stoke-on-Trent with one woman arrested in relation to the case

    "The woman arrested is known to the children. We don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time. Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened yesterday and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time.”

    Related topics:PropertyPoliceHospitalHome