Take a video tour inside stunning mansion worth £2.5million up for grabs in Omaze prize draw lottery
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This video shows what it’s like inside a contemporary, five-bedroom, three storey home worth £2.5m that’s up for grabs on the Omaze website.
You can also look around the rainforest inspired gardens, in this tempting clip. The property comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.
Located just one mile from Wimborne Minster, Dorset, the house boasts ‘spectacular views’, a sun terrace, and wrap-around decking. There are veined Dekton surfaces and integrated appliances, including an induction hob with downdraught extractor, twin ovens, microwave, drawer dishwasher, larder fridge, wine fridge, freezer, and boiling water tap. The winner is also given £100,000 in cash to help them settle in and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out or sell. James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “By offering this spectacular property in Dorset, along with £100,000 in cash, Omaze is giving people the chance to win a life-changing prize as well as raising money for charities.”
The money raised from the partnership with Omaze will support BBC Children in Need to fund more vital youth work projects in communities across the UK, to provide young people living in tough conditions with a space where they feel safe.
How do I enter the Omaze prize draw to win the Dorset house?
Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Dorset, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on Bank Holiday Monday 27th May for online entries and Wednesday 29th May, 2024 for postal entries.