News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Walking Dead actor dies suddenly: Hayden Panettiere’s brother Jansen who played Casper in TWD dead at 28

Jansen Panettiere was the younger brother of American actress Hayden Panettiere and enjoyed roles in hit series The Walking Dead and more

By Daniel Mcneil
58 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Walking Dead actor Jansen Panettiere has died at the age of 28, with the cause of his death currently unknown. He was the brother of Hayden Panettiere, the former wife of famous boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

Jansen Panettiere’s acting career began in 2002 on the Disney Channel, where he enjoyed a background role in an episode of Even Stevens alongside the likes of Transformers star Shia LaBeouf and Pizza My Heart actor Nick Spano.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Panettiere’s career then transformed into mostly voice acting, where he worked on animated films and TV shows including Ice Age 2: The Meltdown, Blue’s Clues, Robots, The Xs and  more.

According to reports, he most recently appeared in the 2019 film How High 2 and in season nine of The Walking Dead, in which he appeared as Casper, a member of the Hilltop community who was ambushed by Alpha and the Whisperers.

Most Popular

    His sister, Hayden has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows. She enjoyed a starring role in the 2012-2018  television series Nashville, and appeared in the likes of I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009), Scream 4 (2011) and hit series Heroes (2006-2010).

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Hayden, who is around five years older than her brother, also starred alongside him in the 2004 Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise and in 2012’s The Forger. Due to a recent  lack of on-screen appearances Jansen started to pursue a passion for painting.

    American