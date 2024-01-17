Watch as adorable gorilla at Belfast Zoo gathers snow to make snowballs as zoo closes doors
Gugas the gorilla was caught on camera making the most of the recent snowfall
While the snow and frost might be spelling chaos for some, one primate is having fun in the snow.
Gugas the silverback gorilla was caught on camera by staff at Belfast Zoo gathering snow to build snowballs. Luckily, there will be no visitors for Gugas to use his snowballs on, with the zoo closed due to the weather.
Belfast Zoo said on X (formerly Twitter): "Belfast Zoo is closed today due to the wintry weather. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Our silverback Gugas has been making the most of the snow and has been out making snowballs."