Bodycam footage shows the moment police catch up with a drink-driver who knocked down three people and left them fighting for their lives in a hit-and-run smash.

‘You have no clue what you’ve just done, do you?’, an officer asks Adam Garrett, 26, who appears visibly intoxicated in the video. When the officer asks him what he has taken, Garrett replies: “Just alcohol, honestly, just alcohol”.

The video also shows CCTV of Garrett downing five pints at a bar, staggering out and falling over before getting in his Ford Transit van to drive away. He then ploughed into Chris Redfern, aged 52, his wife, Cristina Di Carlo, aged 54, and Jeremy Rowson, aged 63, outside the French Horn restaurant - causing life-changing injuries.

Hit-and-run caused life-changing injuries

Garrett failed to stop at the scene of the collision but police officers quickly identified the vehicle and arrested Garrett later that night. Cristina sustained a serious head injury and had to remain in hospital for over eight months, while both men both suffered injuries requiring multiple surgical operations. Mr Redfern described the past 11 months as a “living nightmare” for his whole family, with “so many distressing and upsetting events”.

Four years in prison for drink-driver

Garrett, aged 26, of Loddon Bridge Road, Wokingham, was sentenced to four years in prison at Reading Crown Court - the maximum jail term available for causing serious injury by dangerous driving offence, which was then reduced to account for his guilty plea. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 years and will have to pass an extended re-test before regaining his licence.