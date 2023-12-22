UK father believes he may have captured proof of aliens after spotting a mysterious object flying in the sky

A UK father has shared footage of a mysterious object flying in the sky around Wolverhampton and believes he may have captured proof of aliens. It comes years after dozens of locals reported sightings of a triangular UFO dubbed the 'Dudley Dorito'.

David Banner, 38, was walking home from the bus stop when he spotted something "flickering and darting" above him.

He said: "The footage doesn't really do it justice but it made me think about the Dudley Dorito and all the sightings there were of it about ten years ago. Makes you wonder if there is other life in space as I don't think it looks like a plane or a satellite. It was flickering and darting above me for a few seconds before it disappeared.

"If anything it's just a bit of fun I hope people don't take it too seriously - I mean there may be a perfectly reasonable explanation but I wanted to share it to see what people think."

He started filming it and ended up with a clip showing the object flickering in the sky for a few seconds on Sunday, December 17 at about 7pm in the Ettingshall Park area of Wolverhampton.

Over a decade ago, dozens of readers contacted National World's sister paper, the Express & Star, with sightings of a mysterious UFO shaped like a Dorito crisp hovering above the area. Sightings were reported in Tipton, Dudley, Wolverhampton, Hagley and Quarry Bank.

