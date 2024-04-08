Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nine-year-old boy was told that playing Minecraft was making him poorly - but after “endless” medical investigations he was diagnosed with a rare and deadly disease. William Howard was told by doctors his initial symptom, a twitch in his right leg, could be down to stress from playing the popular video game. But after “endless” medical investigations, an MRI confirmed he has mitochondrial disease - which means his cells won’t work correctly.

William’s parents spoke on camera about the devastating diagnosis - after they were told their nine-year-old son’s “next seizure could be his last”. Simon, 45, and Mihaela, 43, recall how he went from a normal, healthy little boy to paralysed by seizures, seemingly overnight.

William was first driven to hospital by his family on May 21, 2020, when his parents noticed his right leg “dropping” when he tried to walk. Simon, a chef manager, said: “William was going around like normal - but suddenly his leg would give way and he’d fall over.”

William with his mum Mihaela and dad Simon. William Howard, nine, was told by doctors his initial symptom, a twitch in his right leg, could be down to stress from playing Minecraft but he has a rare and deadly disease.

He added that his son had been “getting worked up” watching Minecraft videos on YouTube - so when the doctor said it was linked to stress, they thought that must be it.