West Yorkshire Residents are most at risk of burglary next week

Leading home security experts urge homeowners to be extra vigilant, as new data analysis reveals properties in West Yorkshire are at the highest risk of burglary on Monday 28th October with 61 burglaries recorded in the county in a single day last October.

The security specialists at Origin, manufacturer of secure aluminium doors and windows, analysed data from 41 police forces in England and Wales to identify peak burglary periods and help homeowners protect their properties.

The data reveals that the day after the clocks go forward, marking the beginning of darker evenings, is the peak time for home burglaries, with 61 recorded on this day in West Yorkshire last year. This year, it falls on Monday 28th October.

October marks the beginning of the seasonal trend for burglaries with the majority (52%) of break-ins taking place between October and March.

Larger metropolitan areas including London, Greater Manchester, and West Yorkshire are most likely to be affected, with these areas making up more than a third (37%) of all reported incidents last year. Outside of cities, Thames Valley, Lancashire, and Hampshire are likely targets, according to the data analysis.

Dave Ginger, Origin’s in-house security expert, advises homeowners to understand their property’s weak points and take proactive steps to secure their homes: “As the days get shorter and evenings get darker, it's essential to prioritise home security. Simple steps like ensuring all external doors have high-quality locks, such as multi-point locking systems and secure frames, can make a significant difference.

“Windows, especially those on the ground floor, should be regularly checked and locked. If you’re considering new windows, look for those with voluntary security accreditations such as the police-preferred Secured by Design scheme, in addition to the mandatory PAS 24 requirements.

“To illuminate dark areas and prevent potential burglars from approaching your home, I recommend investing in motion-activated outdoor lights or smart lighting systems. Finally, a well-maintained garden can act as a natural deterrent. By keeping gardens tidy and free of clutter, homeowners can reduce hiding places for intruders and improve visibility around their property.”

Areas of England and Wales with the highest burglary rates:

1. London

2. Greater Manchester

3. West Yorkshire

4. South Yorkshire

5. Thames Valley

6. Lancashire

7. Hampshire

8. Essex

9. Northumbria

10. Avon & Somerset

