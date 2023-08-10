Where to see the Red Arrows this weekend - routes and timings for Blackpool display and Edinburgh Flypast
The Red Arrows have a packed weekend with various displays happening across the UK including the Blackpool display
The Red Arrows are lining up to perform multiple displays this weekend after a week-long break for the RAF display team. It is hoped that the iconic RAF display team will still be able to perform at events such as the Blackpool display as the Met Office has been forecasted for the area.
The Red Arrows are now halfway through their 60 performances this summer season, both at home and overseas. The RAF team have previously performed at the British Grand Prix and the Isle of Man TT with displays still set to go ahead at the Clacton Airshow and the Bournemouth Air Festival display.
Each year millions of people come out to see the crowd-pleasers make their appearance at air shows and displays up and down the country. Squadron Leader Tom Bould, who also pilots Red 1, said the team was excited to support dozens of events for the team’s 59th season. Speaking on the RAF news page, he said: “Irrespective of the location, these events bring together individuals of all ages and backgrounds and are among the most important and valuable dates in a community’s calendar.
“For families, an airshow is an experience shared by generations, with each remembering when they first attended an event and the wonder, sights and sounds of flying.The events often provide many young people with their first taste of aviation – and a chance to start thinking about a future career. Our team members are testimony to where those early dreams can lead.
“While some may be enthused to become a pilot, others will be passionate about engineering or one of the countless support roles that power aviation globally.”
Here is everywhere you can see the Red Arrows this weekend.
Red Arrows schedule August 11 - August 13
- RAF Waddington Display rehearsal - August 11
- RAF Waddington to Blackpool Airport transit flight - August 11
- Clitheroe Food Festival Flypast - August 12
- Blackpool Airshow Display - August 12
- Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Flypast - August 12
- Clitheroe Food Festival Flypast - August 13
- Blackpool Airshow Display - August 13
- Whitby Regatta Display - August 13
Red Arrows route and timings for August 11
- RAF Waddington - 4pm
- Harby - 4.02pm
- Tollingham - 4.08pm
- Thorpe Arch - 4.12pm
- Hampsthwaite - 4.14pm
- Oughtershaw - 4.17pm
- Burton in Kendal - 4.21pm
- Lancaster - 4.22pm
- Scorton - 4.23pm
- Blackpool Airport - 4.26pm
Red Arrows route and timings for August 12
- Blackpool Airport - 1.49pm
- Southport - 1.51pm
- Ormskirk - 1.52pm
- Rochdale - 1.56pm
- Trawden - 1.59pm
- Barrowford - 2pm
- Clitheroe Flypast - 2.01pm
- Longridge - 2.02pm
- Wesham - 2.04pm
- Blackpool Display - 2.05pm
- Oversea - 2.28pm
- Blackpool Airport - 2.29pm
- Blackpool Airport - 4.42pm
- Cleveleys - 4.44pm
- Haverthwaite - 4.47pm
- Penrith - 4.52pm
- Primrose Hill - 5.03pm
- Oversea - 5.06pm
- East Fortune - 5.12pm
- Longniddry - 5.13pm
- Musselburgh - 5.14pm
- Edinburgh Flypast - 5.15pm
- Murrayfield Stadium - 5.16pm
- Moffat - 5.21pm
- Annan - 5.25pm
- Whitehaven - 5.30pm
- Blackpool Airport - 5.38pm
Red Arrows route and timings for August 13
- Blackpool Airport - 4.52pm
- Thornton - 4.54pm
- Helperby - 5.04pm
- Normanby - 5.07pm
- Goathland - 5.09pm
- Whitby Display - 5.10pm
- Oversea - 5.33pm
- Humber Bridge - 5.38pm
- Faldingworth - 5.43pm
- RAF Waddington - 5.45pm