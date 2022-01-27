The best Valentine’s presents for him 2022

Shopping for your significant other can often be stressful on any day of the year, be they your boyfriend, fiance, or husband, but none more so than when preparing for Valentine’s Day.

Known as the most romantic day of the year, the pressure is on to get your boyfriend, fiance or husband the perfect present for February 14.

We’ve had a good look around some of our favourite high street stores and chosen some of the best gifts that are sure to make your partner happy for the holiday and beyond.

We’ve thought about people at all stages of relationships too, so whether you are about to celebrate your first Valentine’s Day together or have lost count of the amount you have shared then we’ve got you covered.

No matter what you choose, you can be sure there will no awkward gift giving moments, just plenty of smiles.

Soundcore Flare 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Soundcore Flare 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker £69.99 Tech present 5/5 If he’s known for belting out his favourite songs in the shower then he will love this waterproof speaker. This isn’t just an average speaker though, it has colourful flashing LED lights will create a perfect party atmosphere and can be customized to suit his preferences. So, he can use this to turn his next shower sing song in to a show-stopping performance and can also take it with him poolside too. The battery lasts up to 12 hours so he can dance all night long too. Buy now

London Dry Gin in a personalised bottle London Dry Gin in a personalised bottle £39.95 Alcoholic gift 4/5 A bottle of their favourite spirit is a typical gift for special occassions, but this is a way to make it extra special. London Dry Gin is one of the best loved bottles on the market, made with a blend of seven expertly-selected botanicals, including grapefruit, coriander seed, liquorice root and juniper, so you can be sure it’ll be a hit. You can personalise with one of several backgrounds and quotes and then add two lines of your own text and also a date. Once the gin is gone, the bottle can be kept as a keepsake. Buy now

Samul Leather bifold wallet Samul Leather bifold wallet £60.00 Useful accessory 4.5/5 A wallet is one of those things he’ll use every day, so if you’re not sure what to buy then it’s safe to say that a new wallet will be gratefully received - especially since we can all tend to overlook the wear and tear on everyday items and it’s likely that it will need an upgrade too. This particular wallet offers an understated, polished look, with the 100%-leather shell giving this wallet a luxurious yet durable look. Inside, he’ll find plenty of space for his cards and cash and a pleasing there’s a pop of contrasting blue colour too. Buy now

Box Of Favours Box Of Favours £9.99 Thoughtful gift 4/5 Give the gift of your time and care with this thoughtul gift. This is a promise to spend time with your other half and help them out with a few thoughtful favours at the same time. Inside the box they will find a contract (signed by you beforehand), 10 set favour cards and 5 blank favour cards you will be able to fill in beforehand too with some personalised details. The set cards include simple but treasured favours, such as breakfast in bed and your choice in film. It’s a great gift choice for everyone, but especially if you are in the early days of a relationship and want to make a romantic gesture without going overboard. Buy now

Personalised Book Just Of You Personalised Book Just Of You £32.95 Personalised present 4/5 If your man loves learning new things and is the one you can always count on to get the right answer in the local pub quiz . . . or he’s the one shouting out all the answers when you’re watching your favourite quiz show . . . then he’ll love this present. From the top films released during the year he was born to the greatest invention from the decade of his birth this 60 page book will tell him story of what was happening in the world when he was born. You can choose the colour of the book and personalise with a name, two lines of text of your choice and their date of birth. Buy now

Jack Wills Gym Bag Gift Set Jack Wills Gym Bag Gift Set £22.50 Self care gift 4/5 If your other half is a gym-goer than this a present they will love. The large barrel bag is designed with heritage a green and navy stripe pattern, an inside pocket and branded label. It’s filled with a selection of musk and spice-scented body products, including two different body washs and body sprays in two fragrances. Of course, this bag and the products contained inside could also be used during your first trip away as a couple. Be that you’re very first trip period or your first trip in a couple of years thanks to Covid. Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren brand-embroidered cotton-towelling bathing robe Polo Ralph Lauren brand-embroidered cotton-towelling bathing robe £150.00 Pamper gift 4.5/5 Gift the gift of ultimate comfort with this extremely soft and luxurious dressing gown, which has been made exclusively for Selfridges. He can prepare for downtime in style with this gorgeous navy dressing gown. It’s made of fluffy terry-cotton and includes two sizable pockets so they can stow away everything from the TV remote and their phone to their morning paper. Finished off in the way we know and love, spot the pony motif at the chest. Available in sizes S/M and L/XL. Buy now

Muscle Massage Gun Muscle Massage Gun £37.49 Home spa treatment 4/5 If your loved one often suffers from achy muscles, be it from their job or their fitness routine, then this is the ideal present for them. This powerful device has six different intensity modes between 1200 and 3300 pulsations per minute, and it also comes with four uniquely shaped massage heads so he can really tailor the machine for what works best for him. Even if he’s not aching, it’s still a lovely soothing treat. Buy now

Givenchy Black and Red Woven Scarf Givenchy Black and Red Woven Scarf £79.99 Practical but special 4.5/5 Treat him to a bit in a luxury with this designer scarf, which features back fringed edges and an oversized Givenchy logo. He’ll think of you every time he heads out of the door and wraps up warm in this scarf during the autumn/winter months. A practical but beautiful present. Buy now