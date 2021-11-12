Christmas presents for dogs: edible, noisy, interactive toys for the family dog

These are the top Christmas presents for dogs

And while it might seem decadent, buying your dog a pressie for Christmas morning can bring a special sort of joy to proceedings. Their wide-eyed, panting excitement can be infectious, and they can be easier to please than relatives - it’s lovely to know you’ll have one enthusiastically satisfied family member on Christmas morning!

What to consider when buying a doggie present

There are a few cardinal rules for pooch purchasing. Obviously, stay away from the usual foodstuffs that upset dog’s stomachs - you’ll likely be familiar already, knowing that chocolate and grapes are bad for their tums. If you have these things around the house make sure they’re out of reach of your dog.

Secondly, once your dog has opened a present, they’ll likely develop a taste for tearing wrapping paper, so be prepared to put up with them tearing into the family gift pile. Open your gifts first if you’d like to allay this!

Dogs have a tendency to play with squeakies obsessively, which can be great fun for them, but be weary if you’re noise sensitive - they’re likely to be kicking up a fuss for the rest of Christmas Day.

If you’ve bought your dog something edible, keep an eye on it. Unsupervised, doggo will likely gobble it up in one fell swoop - which might lead to vomiting or excrement later that day. Not in the festive spirit!

Finally, remember this: dogs adore anything edible, squeaky, or wrapped up in delightfully rustley paper.

That clear, we’ve found a selection that you can buy for your four legged best friend; from food to toys, and even clothes. Some of them are as much about bringing you joy as they are for the dog.

Check out our list of 12 of the best presents for your dog.

Pets at Home Christmas Bone Shaped Cookie Wreath Dog Treats Pets at Home Christmas Bone Shaped Cookie Wreath Dog Treats £12.00 This wreath contains 13 bone shaped cookies for you to treat your dog to devour over the festive season. Decorated in festive colours of green and red, with lovely swirly patterns . Not suitable for puppies under 6 months old. Buy now

Pets at Home Christmas Elf Stripe Dog Jumper Green Pets at Home Christmas Elf Stripe Dog Jumper Green £10.00 The whole family likes to look festive, and for many Christmas Day is a day to wear a Christmas jumper. For many families, Christmas Day is marked by wearing a delightfully silly Christmas jumper. With this fun Elf jumper, your dog can join in with the seasonal fun. A pull over jumper, it’s easy to put on and take off. As well as looking fantastic, it will also keep them warm and cosy too. Available in sizes small to extra large. Priced at £10 to £12, depending on the size. Buy now

Pets at Home Christmas Stocking for Dogs Medium Pets at Home Christmas Stocking for Dogs Medium £7.99 We all love our Christmas stockings, so why not treat your dog to one too? This stocking has everything a dog would need to keep them entertained all throughout the season. The stocking contains a Santa plush toy, a Christmas tree plush toy, a tennis ball, a vinyl bauble, a bag of candy cane shaped chews, a reindeer shaped chew and mini gingerbread man shaped bites. It’s doggie Christmas in a bag. Buy now

Treats for You & Your Dog Gift Bag Treats for You & Your Dog Gift Bag £30.00 This beautiful present contains plenty of treats for both you and your four legged best friend to share. There’s two cans of gin and tonic for you to enjoy, while your pooch plays with a gin and tonic dog toy. Your dog will also love a traditional ‘Christmas sandwich’, in the shape of a M&S sandwich dog toy. There’s also 8 crunchy tripe sticks, 20 meaty strips and 8 treat time chewy deli sausages for them and a family biscuit selection for you. A great gift for the dog mum or dog dad in your life. Buy now

Check Pet Blanket Check Pet Blanket £9.50 Show them how much you love them by giving them a new blanket to get cosy in. It’s made with soft fabric and features a classic checked design. Ideal for their dog basket, or placing over them while you’re sharing cuddles on the sofa watching Christmas films. Buy now

Sprouts Pet Toy Sprouts Pet Toy £6.00 Sprouts - they are always found on the Christmas table. You either love them or hate them. Your dog will be a sprout lover thanks to this fun vegetable themed toy. It features three crinkly, squeaky characters which are set on a strong rope. They’ll have hours of fun playing with it themselves, but it’s also perfect for playing tug of war if you want to get involved in their games. Buy now

Lily's Kitchen Christmas Three Bird Feast Complete Wet Dog Food Lily's Kitchen Christmas Three Bird Feast Complete Wet Dog Food £15.85 Christmas dinner is the best meal of the year, isn’t it? We start getting excited for it as soon as it hits December because it’s so special. Treat your beloved pet to a special meal on December 25 too with this dog food. It’s a delicious three bird feast with all the trimmings, especially for dogs. They’ll love the freshly prepared turkey, duck and goose with seasonal parsnips and cranberries. Buy now

Pooch and Mutt - Gift Box for Dogs at Christmas Pooch and Mutt - Gift Box for Dogs at Christmas £9.99 This gift box contains everything you need to spoil your dog to a lavish two course Christmas dinner because it’s not a truly special meal without dessert. In the box you’ll find two pouches of turkey and duck wet food, so they could have one treat meal on December 25 and enjoy the second a week later on New Year’s Day. This will be followed by a festive version of the brand’s probiotic meaty treats which are flavoured with turkey and cranberry - and even shaped into a limited edition seasonal star shape. There’s also a tube of ‘Calm and Relaxed’ tube treats. While all of this is a treat, you’ll be pleased it’s also good for your pet as all of these foods are healthy, junk and wheat free. Buy now

Christmas meaty selection box Christmas meaty selection box £12.99 Selection boxes always form part of a traditional treat offer for humans during the festive season so why not buy one for your dog too? Each pack features 4 varieties of delicious real meat treat; chicken twists, meaty stars, meaty gingerbread, meaty reindeer. They are all made of 100% natural chicken and duck breast meat so you know they’re getting good stuff. Buy now

Barbour logo-patch large waxed-cotton dog coat Barbour logo-patch large waxed-cotton dog coat £30.00 They’ll be the best looking pooch in the park when they take them on their daily walks with this gorgeous dog coat. Barbour is famous for its wax jackets, and now they’ve made one especially for your beloved canine. Crafted from cotton with breathable properties to keep them from overheating when chasing after that stick or running to see their friends. It also has a waxed outer, meaning the rain will slide right off them so it’s primed for those inevitable wet and muddy winter walks. Available in sizes S, M and L, so it will fit every breed of dog. Buy now

4 Squeaky Dog Christmas Toys 4 Squeaky Dog Christmas Toys £24.99 Give your dog an extra special present this festive season with not one but four new squeaky toys. All of these toys will help to enhance your pet’s natural hunting instincts and also encourage their playful nature, especially when playing fetch or hide and seek. Supervision is always advised when dogs are playing with these toys, but they are suitable for dogs of all sizes and ages. Buy now