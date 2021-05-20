Key specs: Weight: 3.3kgs; Bin capacity: 0.8 litres; Running time: About 40 mins

If you have hairy pets and are looking for a quick-and-easy cordless vac that will genuinely impress, then the highly efficient AirRam Mk2 K-9 is the model for you. This writer has quite a few cordless vacs knocking about – as you do – and this is the model I always grab first.

Its efficiency on both carpets and hard floors is truly exemplary. Indeed, try it on any floor area where your pet has been sleeping and you’ll be astonished by the amount of hair it manages to stuff into its larger-than-average 0.8-litre dust cylinder.

The AirRam K-9 has only one power setting – full bore – but it goes easy on the removable battery which provides enough juice for about 40 minutes of multiple floor cleaning. You will also come to love the bright LED headlamp which highlights all dust and dirt in the K-9’s path.

Since all the weight is on the floor, this vac feels light in the hand and effortless to push around; that low profile body is also very handy for reaching under shallow furniture. This model can also stand up on its own and be collapsed for easy storage – a major bonus in our book.

The AirRam’s bin-emptying system is a master stroke. Simply slide the ejector arm across the dust cylinder’s entire length and everything is forced out of the side hatch and into the bin. The filter system, meanwhile, is easy to clean and includes a scent stick to make things smell, well, less carpety (extra sticks are provided in the package).

The only thing you need to be aware of with this vac is that it doesn’t like thin rugs. Since the fast-spinning rotor brush is positioned very low, it literally snatches the edges of some rugs and the motor usually stops dead for a few seconds before resetting.