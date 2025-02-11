This top-spec Shark Vacuum can be bought for nearly half price - if you're quick
Shark often discounts its award-winning range of vacuum cleaners, but a nearly half-price deal doesn't come around all that often. And especially not on one of its flagship models.
This deal is available on Amazon, and on the Shark website, but we’re focusing on Amazon here because you're likely to get next-day delivery if you're a Prime member.
The deal is 43% off the Shark Stratos XL corded upright vacuum cleaner. But only for the 2.6-litre version, there's no deal on the smaller version at the moment.
Normally this machine would cost £399.99, but you can get one for £229 if you're in time to catch the deal.
Because it's one of Shark's top models, you get all the toys. It has the clever Anti Hair Wrap system, which is perfect for pets, along with a dedicated pet tool.
Other tools you get in the box include a crevice and multi-surface tool, and of course it has the clever powered lift-away system.
It also has anti-odour technology, an anti-allergen seal, and because this is the XL version, it has a massive waste capacity.
It's widely recognised that Shark vacuum cleaners don't come cheap, and £400 is by no means cheap. But £229 for a vacuum with all these gadgets and features really is.
Don't miss this deal.