BBC urging fans who went to the Watersplash final to get in touch

THIS YEAR will mark half a century since rugby league’s most famous match.

Leeds beat Wakefield Trinity 11-10 at Wembley on May 11, 1968 in what has become known as the Watersplash Challenge Cup final.

The BBC are in the process of making a documentary about the match – which they televised live – and are appealing for help from fans who were at Wembley or have memories of that epic day.

Heavy rain before and during the tie turned Wembley’s pitch into a lake and reduced the game to a farce, but the final ended with incredible drama when Trinity scored a last-gasp try between the posts, only for man of the match Don Fox to send his kick – which would have won the Cup – wide. The final whistle sounded as Fox slumped to his knees in disappointment, the BBC’s Eddie Waring capturing the mood of the watching nation with his famous comment: “He’s a poor lad.”

The BBC’s rugby league correspondent Dave Woods said: “We’re making a programme about the Watersplash final of 1968 that will be going out to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the game in May.

“We’d love to get in touch with as many people as possible who have memories of that day – the excitement of travelling down, the match itself, memories of the weather and conditions and that kick - and who may be willing to be interviewed on camera as part of the programme.

“We want to reflect an occasion that has become an iconic moment in British sporting history.

“It will be a celebration of a great era, a memorable game and some of the greatest players of their generation.

“That final was about more than just one missed kick.

“Anyone who has a story to tell, we’re urge them to get in touch by emailing us at watersplash@bbc.co.uk.”