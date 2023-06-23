The club will provide racquets and tennis balls, so all the family can go along and play and there will also be a free barbecue for everyone taking part.

Sandal LTC is one of the oldest clubs in the county, established in 1885.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boasting six newly refurbished all weather floodlit tennis courts, coaching programme, and a healthy, well attended schedule of social and competitive tennis.

Don’t miss your chance to pick up a racket and play tennis at a Big Tennis Weekend on Saturday, July 15 at Sandal Lawn Tennis Club.

Participants can sign up for free sessions on July 15 in advance such as:

Youth Start sessions (11am – 11.30am).

Youth Start is for kids aged four-11 years who are new to tennis.

Adult Coaching (10am – 10.30am) a taster session, ideal for people new to the sport or who haven’t picked up a racquet in a long time.

Family Sessions (11.30am – 12pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Play - If you don’t fancy a coaching session you can take a look at the new facilities.

Schedule of events:

Adult Coaching 10am – 10.30am

Junior (11-16 Years) 10.30am – 11am

LTA youth Start (four – 11 years) 11am – 11.30am

Family 11.30am – 12pm

Deuce Bar: Opens from 12pm

Social Tennis Taster Session: 12pm – 2pm

Barbecue: From 1pmFun Tournament: 4pm - 6pm

Sign up to free coaching here.

For the other events, just turn up on the day, sign in and join in the fun.

There will be special offers available for Summer Tennis Camps for children aged four to 12 available on the day.