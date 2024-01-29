Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolton is hoping to become a pro in 2024, having won three of his four unlicensed bouts by stoppage, writes James Bovington.

“I was struggling with life when I found out in 2020 that I was going to be a father,” explained Bolton. “So that’s when I began my boxing journey with one-to-one sessions with Anthony Holmes who’s now my head coach.

"He’s become both role model and life mentor.

Castleford boxer Matty Bolton is proof of the transformative power of the sport.

"I train twice a day five days a week as well as at Ryan Robinson’s Yorkshire Gladiators gym in Pontefract.

"I’d always liked the sport and growing up admired Muhammad Ali, Ricky Hatton and Prince Naseem as my idols. Then more recently Floyd Mayweather and Vasiliy Lomachenko.”

Bolton attended Castleford High and at 29 is an electrical appliance engineer who has set up a clothing brand (MattyArabellaClothingMAC) for himself and his daughter.

"She’s central to my life. I spend as much time with her as possible. She helps me stay sane, frankly. Her and the boxing. I enjoy the training, discipline and community that comes with boxing.

Matty Bolton and his team, including Anthony Holmes (second from left), the former bareknuckle world champion who is his mentor.

"It’s introduced me to so amazing people. I’m proud of how well I’ve done.’

Bolton is scheduled to box Richard Lindley on a MAXI Promotions show on Saturday at Rotherham’s Buddy Arena.

"It’s important to me to be fighting for the super middleweight belt in memory of ex-pro Maxi Walsh, who won 52 of 54 bouts.

"Then I’m back out in March at Barnsley Metrodome with WF Promotions.”

Selling show tickets and developing sponsorship are challenges faced by all boxers and Bolton appreciates "any support I get for my business and my boxing as I aim to have all Castleford help take me to the very top.

"I couldn’t do anything without sponsors and coaches and am always looking for new local sponsors who’d appreciate extra exposure.

"Current sponsors for training and fight gear include Rockello Café, Team Phenom Academy, J&L Electrical, CBD Blaze, Ultimate Ink Tattoo Studio, Mode Trendz and Lakeland Consultants.

"Anyone wanting tickets for my February fight, which include a meal for £35, can contact me via my socials.”

Will Bolton encourage his daughter to take up boxing?

