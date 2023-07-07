He states: “You’re going to suffer the best version of me that there is and it won’t be good news for your jaw – you’ll wish you’d stayed at home,” writes ​James Bovington.

The 19-year-old former Hemsworth High School student signed is certainly not lacking for confidence since taking to the pro ranks and has already impressed some serious judges.

Having signed his first professional deal with Wasserman Boxing Promotions early in 2023 he made his pro debut at London’s York Hall at the end of March and came up with an impressive and convincing win over Luca Genovese.

Codie Smith is raring to go for his second professional fight. Picture: Wasserman Promotions

"It took guts to go that far for a first pro fight,” said Smith. “But I had lots of support from family, friends and sponsors and I’m a confident, courageous fighter.

"I’ve turned professional young because I have the makings of a future champion and I want to gain the experience needed to be fighting quite soon at major venues for national titles.”

The third of four siblings, Smith lives with his father and stepmother. He relaxes walking in local countryside or playing computer games with his younger brother.

He is also a fan of Arsenal and Huddersfield Town where best friend Kian Harratt plays.

"But it’s really all about the boxing,” confirmed Smith. ‘I’m totally dedicated to the sport.

"I’ve trained in Hull with Stevie Smith since I was 12. Boxing is about loyalty and no one could do a better job with me than Stevie Smith.

"So that’s some travelling maybe five times a week or even daily when fight preparation is intense.”

There is no sugar-coating Smith’s approach to the sport.

‘It's boxing not badminton,’ enthused Smith.

"I want to leave my opponent in a state that tells other boxers higher up the division exactly what they’ll be facing boxing me.

"It’s ruthless. I want to prove I’m the most ruthless of all.