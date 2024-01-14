Professional boxer Codie Smith wants to meet with MP Jon Trickett and local councillors to discuss improving facilities for young people in his hometown Hemsworth following Wakefield planners’ approval of a new fast food restaurant (writes James Bovington).

“Where’s the need for another fast-food place in this little community?” asked Codie.

"Wakefield Council needs to do something for the youth. There’s not much for the kids to do then you’ve got people complaining they’re hanging around and vandalising.

"Hemsworth needs to make getting youngsters off the streets its priority or it’ll turn into a place completely full of overweight alcoholics with all the fast food and pubs round here.

Codie Smith is calling on politicians to improve the leisure facilities for young people in the Hemsworth district.

"Let’s get a gym built and make it affordable with fun classes for the kids to enjoy and be healthy!”

Smith has just completed his first year in the professional ranks following a distinguished amateur career. He recently began training at Golden Team Gym in south Leeds where he’s coached by Keith Walton.

"Codie’s undefeated, highly rated and highly talented, with four professional fights in 2023,” stated Walton. "He’s got a great future, but he’s only just turned 20 so we’re taking time to nurture him.”

Smith agrees, stating: “Golden Team lads often helped me out with sparring, so I decided to move here permanently.

"I’m grateful to Stevie Smith, who’s now my manager, for coaching me to become the professional boxer I always wanted to be but as a young pro boxer, I’m now well looked after at Golden Team.

"The atmosphere’s so positive everyone’s keen to improve, they’re great people with vast experience and I’ve been made welcome to my new team.”

While Smith hopes “to be able to do loads for Hemsworth once I’m famous” for now he relies on sponsorship to develop his career.

"I’m looking forward to 2024 boxing at super featherweight with a new team but with the same goals. It’s only possible with the support of my sponsors so big thanks to Energy Services, MC&C Utilities, Rubitec Engineering, Caliponics, Hull Hydroponics, Todd Martin Sports Therapy and Studio1807.”

Meanwhile Smith is keen to hear from the politicians.

He added: “I’ll be a first-time voter helping to choose our MP in 2024. Hopefully someone with a specific plan to improve opportunities for everyone in Hemsworth.