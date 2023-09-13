IN PICTURES: White Rose and Wakefield Trinity boxers at their joint promotion at Lightwaves Leisure Centre

Here’s a look at the boxers who helped make the White Rose and Wakefield Trinity Boxing Clubs’ joint promotion a big hit at the Lightwaves Leisure Centre.
In all there were 16 bouts on the show with some competitive amateur boxing throughout.
1. Winning feeling
Ben England gets the decision in his Yorkshire belt bout. Photo: submitted
2. White Rose's winning team
Ben England with the belt and White Rose Home Boxer of the Night shield, in memory of Tony Steel, he won. He is pictured with all the White Rose coaches and undefeated professional Central Area champ Dom Hunt. Photo: submitted
3. Winnning team
Winner Max Clarke with coaches Ric and Abed, from Wakefield Trinity BC. Photo: submitted
4. Winner is declared
Wakefield Trinity BC's Ike Molokwe is declared the winner. Photo: submitted