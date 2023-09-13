News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Fred Winterburn wins on his White Rose BC debut.Fred Winterburn wins on his White Rose BC debut.
Fred Winterburn wins on his White Rose BC debut.

IN PICTURES: White Rose and Wakefield Trinity boxers at their joint promotion at Lightwaves Leisure Centre

Here’s a look at the boxers who helped make the White Rose and Wakefield Trinity Boxing Clubs’ joint promotion a big hit at the Lightwaves Leisure Centre.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

In all there were 16 bouts on the show with some competitive amateur boxing throughout.

Ben England gets the decision in his Yorkshire belt bout.

1. Winning feeling

Ben England gets the decision in his Yorkshire belt bout. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Ben England with the belt and White Rose Home Boxer of the Night shield, in memory of Tony Steel, he won. He is pictured with all the White Rose coaches and undefeated professional Central Area champ Dom Hunt.

2. White Rose's winning team

Ben England with the belt and White Rose Home Boxer of the Night shield, in memory of Tony Steel, he won. He is pictured with all the White Rose coaches and undefeated professional Central Area champ Dom Hunt. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Winner Max Clarke with coaches Ric and Abed, from Wakefield Trinity BC.

3. Winnning team

Winner Max Clarke with coaches Ric and Abed, from Wakefield Trinity BC. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Wakefield Trinity BC's Ike Molokwe is declared the winner.

4. Winner is declared

Wakefield Trinity BC's Ike Molokwe is declared the winner. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield Trinity