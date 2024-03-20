Knottingley bare knuckle fighter Reece Murray keeping busy looking for redemption

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I started boxing in my early teens, but then drifted down the wrong path,” said Murray.

"I became ashamed of my conduct. At 19 I started competing and boxing turned my life around.

"I’m 30 now and I’ve trained at several gyms including FK Fox Boxing, GoldenTeam, SYD Ringside and ABA Club.

Knottingley bare knuckle fighter Reece Murray. Photo courtesy Brooklyn Freeman Photography

“I’m also about to open my own boxing gym, Raw Boxing Academy, in Knottingley on April 1.”

Murray won 27 of his 30 boxing fights before switching to bare knuckle where he has won four from eight.

"I train myself mostly helped by Pedro from Syd Boxing and Mark Scouse Hughes,” he explained.

"My partner Georgia doesn’t like bare knuckle, but comes to my fights. She’s my rock through the wins and the losses.

"A bare knuckle fight creates the most intense, genuine feelings possible. Much more than gloved boxing.

"I was bullied and experienced numerous violent situations, which have scarred me to the extent that sometimes I sit and cry because I relive the trauma. Fighting bare knuckle is medicine keeping the demons at bay”

Murray agrees that the sport is dangerous.

"Day to day life can be dangerous too,” he added.

"I’ll be honest that in a bout I feel like a savage, but I was born for bare knuckle.

"It can be a brutal bloodbath not for the faint-hearted. Beating another man down yes that’s nasty.

"After the fight I’m happy everyone is healthy and safe and I can’t wait to spend time with my family.

"I like my opponent Liam Wilson – he’s a good guy but on the night that’s irrelevant. I’ll do the job in devastating fashion so I’m telling Liam to make sure he’s ready. I’m coming in sharp and motivated.

“Given the right opponent I’m the most exciting fighter. I can box to a very high level.

"I’m just trying to fulfil my ambition and I’m blessed with a solid fanbase of loyal followers who mean the world to me.