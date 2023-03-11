Farrah, from Normanton, has been selected for the England Performance Pathway where she will be given various training days over the course of the year and could get the chance to represent England.

The 16-year-old has made rapid progress since joining the White Rose gym, which can be found inside the Wakefield Football Centre, and in her first year as a boxer has risen to a good enough level to win the England Boxing Women's Winter Box Cup and the England National Development Under 60kg championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told Farrah when she started with me that I would get her every opportunity and that she would be representing England in the future if she could keep up the work rate, but I didn't imagine that she would accomplish it this soon!” said Farrah’s coach at White Rose Sherri Walker.

Farrah Cunniff with her championship belt, trophies and medals after a fantastic first year in boxing.

“We are hoping they see potential in her and let her have a go at representing England in the near future.”

Farrah is pictured with all her winnings from the last year, including four gold medals from the England Boxing Women's Winter Box Cup, National Association of Boys and Girls Championships, National Junior Development Championships and Manchester Box Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also holds a Yorkshire Challenge belt and has won a number of trophies from club shows.

"We think this is an excellent haul from her first season boxing competitively and she is still within 18 months of actually starting boxing,” said Sherri.

White Rose Boxing Club prospect Angelena Nicholson with Farrah Cunniff.

"I'd like to give a special mention to Craig's Gym, in Normanton, where Farrah started her boxing journey before coming to White Rose to start boxing competitively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Without Craig's work at his gym, Farrah wouldn't be where she is now. She still trains there twice a week, which we encourage.

"So any girls or boys thinking of giving boxing a go, both White Rose and Craig's would love anyone to come and give it a try. This supports the gyms, not to mention that one evening giving it a go could lead to something like Farrah has accomplished.

“We have had an influx of girls starting boxing since Farrah's success, which is fantastic.

"We have one prospect, Angelena Nicholson, 15, from Heath Common who we are very excited about. We think she has the potential to go on and do the same as Farrah this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad