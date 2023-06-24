Normanton boxing star Farrah Cuniff strikes gold against Castleford's Ania Kot in Haringey Box Cup

Yorkshire's finest: Farrah Cunniff and her opponent in the final of the Haringley Box Cup Ania Kot.

Right from first stepping into a boxing ring the White Rose Boxing Club teenager has looked a class act and her development has now been confirmed in the final of Europe’s largest amateur boxing event.

The 17-year-old was the first White Rose boxer ever to enter the Haringey Box Cup and produced an outstanding display when securing a gold medal with a unanimous decision from all five judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrah boxed in the female youth 60kg category and this was her 14th bout since only starting her boxing career last July.

Farrah Cunniff triumphed at the prestigious Haringey Box Cup.

The Normanton star was representing team Yorkshire as well as the White Rose club and ended up boxing Ania Kot, from the Castleford Boxing Academy.

After going all the way to London it was ironic that the final was between two boxers only a few miles apart in their training and where they live.

Victory was ultimately secured by Farrah in a fight that went the distance with Ania proving a worthy opponent in a close contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all thought the bout was closer than suggested by the decision and although we are happy we won, our hearts also go out to Ania and team Castleford as they did come so so close,” said Farrah’s coach at White Rose Sherri Walker.

The Castleford Boxing Academy and White Rose Boxing Club teams at Haringey.

"The important thing is both girls from Castleford and Normanton got to share the experience together in London at Alexandra Palace and both came home medallists.

“But five judges in London gave her the decision so this achievement belongs to Farrah.

“Farrah also trains at Normanton Gym with Craig Vayro part time so we'd like to give him a mention, as well as her dad Chris Cunniff who's now a qualified coach. All of us have inputted into Farrah's success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrah enjoyed more success when winning a signed Anthony Joshua glove after being the hardest hitting female on the DAZN punching machine.

Farrah Cunniff won a signed Anthony Joshua glove after being the hardest hitting female on the DAZN punching machine.