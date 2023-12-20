Normanton's Farrah Cunniff in seventh heaven with latest boxing success

Normanton’s fast rising boxer star Farrah Cunniff has added to her successes with a repeat victory in a prestigious tournament.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The teenage talent managed to bag herself another gold last weekend, winning her seventh gold medal since she starting boxing at the Wakefield-based White Rose club in July, 2022.

Her latest success came in winning the class A (open class) category at the England Boxing International Women's Winter Box Cup at Leigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is her second gold medal in the competition after Farrah also triumphed in her category last year.

Farrah Cunniff lands a punch on her way to her latest boxing medal success.

She boxed Rebecca Kavanagh, from Ireland, in the semi-finals on Saturday and in a dominant hard-hitting performance stopped her in the second round.

In the final it was another inside the distance win for the Normanton girl as she stopped Norwegian Anniken Osteby in the final on Sunday, again the contest being ended in the second round.

It was a mighty impressive display from the White Rose boxer against an opponent who had beaten the Welsh champion in her semi-final a day earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another measure of Farrah’s performance was that the Norwegian girl had competed in the World Youth championships previously.

Farrah Cunniff is declared a two-time winner at the England Boxing International Women's Winter Box Cup.

Farrah was representing both the club and the region, having being asked to box for Yorkshire again.

Her coach Sherri Walker was also representing Yorkshire coaching for the region in the event.

Yorkshire ended up with three golds, three silvers and two bronze medals from the championship, coming second (one gold away from winning) in the best team category as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All in all it was a great weekend for Farrah, the White Rose club and the region,” said Sherri.

Farrah Cunniff with coaches Chris Cunniff and Sherri Walker.

"I’d like to give a big shout out to all the coaches at the club including Farrah’s dad, Chris Cunniff, who has completed his coaching badge in order to support Farrah's boxing development. He's been a key factor in her becoming as good as she is.