A White Rose winner at the boxing show at Unity Hall in memory of Tony Steel.

PICTURE GALLERY: Images from White Rose Boxing Club's big show

Here’s a look at images from White Rose Boxing Club’s show at Unity Hall, which proved a big success.

By Tony Harber
3 minutes ago

Boxers from the Wakefield-based club put up some impressive performance on an event that drew big praise from coaches and spectators.

1. White Rose Boxing Club show

Jumping for joy.

Photo: submitted

2. White Rose Boxing Club show

Trophy winners on a great night of boxing at the White Rose show held at Unity Hall.

Photo: submitted

3. White Rose Boxing Club show

Boxers in action at the Unity Hall show.

Photo: submitted

4. White Rose Boxing Club show

Farrah Cuniff and opponent Tallulah Pulling who competed for the Yorkshire challenge belt.

Photo: submitted

