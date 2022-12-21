Here’s a look at images from White Rose Boxing Club’s show at Unity Hall, which proved a big success.
Boxers from the Wakefield-based club put up some impressive performance on an event that drew big praise from coaches and spectators.
1. White Rose Boxing Club show
Jumping for joy.
Photo: submitted
2. White Rose Boxing Club show
Trophy winners on a great night of boxing at the White Rose show held at Unity Hall.
Photo: submitted
3. White Rose Boxing Club show
Boxers in action at the Unity Hall show.
Photo: submitted
4. White Rose Boxing Club show
Farrah Cuniff and opponent Tallulah Pulling who competed for the Yorkshire challenge belt.
Photo: submitted