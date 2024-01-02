Teenage WF Promotions boxing star Jack Shaw aiming for more success in 2024

​Young Wakefield boxer Jack Shaw is hoping his success on WF Promotions will open the door to the professional boxing career he craves.

“I’ve done well in the last year, with seven bouts and beating some of the best on the local scene and I’ve become the champion for this promotion at my weight, 65 kilos,” said 17-year-old Shaw, from Alverthorpe

The former student of St Thomas a Beckett’s works as a joiner, but also owns TMPC Aquatics building ponds, tanks and aquaria.

"It’s my other passion,” explained Shaw, who turns 18 in April, “But boxing comes first and I’m so grateful to my sponsor Danty’s Sewing Services and Vs Art Tattoo.

Alverthorpe boxing star Jack Shaw with his family that are supporting him all the way.

“WF Promotions is excellent for up-and-coming boxers with shows that just get better and better.

"I do all my training with the promoter Roy Bradley and his business partner.

"They’re quite simply the two best men to be running the shows and helping me in training camp.

"My extended family and girlfriend are all highly supportive. I’m proud that they’re always there to cheer me on along with so many of my friends.

WF Promotions boxers (from left) Ryan Snowden, Roy Bradley, Josh Rowlett, Jack Thompson.

"I love making quality time to spend with them when not training. I’ll even hide my phone away to ensure that time isn’t disturbed.”

Bradley, 29, from Flanshaw, started out in the sport aged 11 at White Rose Boxing Gym.

He said: “Fast forward 18 years and I’ve put on five successful shows at Lightwaves Leisure Centre where I learnt to box.

"I am now a personal trainer working out of Trinity Boxing Gym.

Two belts: Roy Bradley with Jack Shaw.

"We now have a stable of fighters on WF Promotions, including Ryan Snowden, Josh Rowlett, Luke Grainger, and Connor Strachan as well as Jack Shaw.

"These lads are all successful on the local boxing circuit. I spend most days in a boxing gym and although it’s sometimes stressful I wouldn’t have it any other way!

“Jack is our youngest boxer. He’s committed, enthusiastic, determined and got the guts to fight anyone. He’s a tough, fearless fighter even when he’s the underdog.

"He’s overcoming tough opposition and is now the holder of our promotional belt in two different weight divisions.

"In 2024 he plans to compete at super lightweight aiming to win a belt on the toughest the circuit has to offer.

"Jack’s always sparred with tougher, heavier lads so we’re proud to work with such a talented young boxer who has the potential to be a successful professional boxer assuming that he sticks at it.