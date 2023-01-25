Top young prospect Callum Fallas catches the eye of world boxing star Josh Warrington

Fifteen-year-old Callum recently became the Yorkshire champion in the 42kg category and is set to defend his title this week.

The Wakefield-based teenager trains at the influential Dicky’s gym in Batley, alongside seasoned professionals such as unbeaten central area champions Jimmy First and Callum Simpson, and has impressed Leeds’ boxing great Warrington who has also trained at the same gym.

Callum only started boxing when he was nine years old because he was getting bullied at school and has shown dedication to make it big in his chosen sport.

Junior champion Callum Fallas has caught the eye of former world champion Josh Warrington.

Callum’s mother, Chantelle Fallas, believes her son will one day make it to the professional ranks, with the help and guidance of trainer Mark Hurley and also the team at Evolve gym in Morley.

She said: “He has been committed ever since he took up boxing.

"As Callum’s parents we are so proud of him, his attitude towards boxing and his commitment. It’s something he’s really passionate about and we believe he will turn professional one day.

"He has even appeared in a Josh Warrington video, such is his dedication.”

Callum, who is also the Hull box cup champion at 40kg (gold medal), believes he will not only retain his title, but will do continue to work exceptionally hard to remain the champ and go on to gain other titles.

He said: “I’ve been training for so long for this moment, I’m glad I earned the right to be called the Yorkshire champion.

"However, I will continue to work hard and hopefully showcase my potential.”

Coach Hurley, who is based at Dicky’s Gym, said: “Without his parents’ dedication and determination, I don’t think Callum would be in the position that he is in.

“However, he is very dedicated and humble. He has everything it takes to become a successful professional boxer. I know he’s got a bright future in boxing ahead of him.”

