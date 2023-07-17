News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Wakefield boxing star Dom Hunt defends Central Area title with stoppage win

​Wakefield’s Dom Hunt maintained his unbeaten record in impressive style with an inside the distance victory over Cameron Kaihau in a top of the bill fight at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 17th Jul 2023, 18:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 18:49 BST

​Up against an opponent also undefeated, Hunt produced some big punches as he defended his Central Area welterweight title in emphatic style in an all-Yorkshire fight.

The Wakefield man stopped his Doncaster opponent in the eighth round after knocking him down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was the second successive inside the distance win for Hunt this year after he beat Richard Helm in three rounds, also at the Magna Centre in April.

Dom Hunt retained his Central Area welterweight title with a stoppage win. (Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)Dom Hunt retained his Central Area welterweight title with a stoppage win. (Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)
Dom Hunt retained his Central Area welterweight title with a stoppage win. (Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)
Most Popular

It took his record to 13 professional fights and 13 victories and he is now eyeing up bigger title fights.

Hunt won the vacant Central Area crown when beating James Flint at the Sheffield Arena in November, 2021 and he has since defended it against Darren Tetley in Rotherham last September.

Against Kaihau, he eased into the contest, coming forward from the opening bell with his left hand looking like it was going to be a big weapon in the first three minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wakefield southpaw continued to make the running into the second round, although Kaihau showed skills from range and landed some shots of his own, one big left hand in particular temporarily troubling Hunt.

With both fighters enjoying success it developed into a thrilling fast paced contest that had a vociferous crowd really involved.

Every time it looked like Hunt had taken control the Doncaster man would hit back with his big right hand looking dangerous in the first four rounds.

But Hunt’s relentless approach eventually wore Kaihau down, he was much the stronger in the middle rounds and after having his opponent in trouble towards the end of the seventh the big finish came in the eighth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kaihau was knocked down by a swinging left and although he made the count he looked weary and was stopped soon after when taking further punches and struggling to fire back.

It was a proper test for the Wakefield fighter, but he came through it superbly to enhance his career in the ring.

Related topics:WakefieldRotherhamDoncasterYorkshireSheffield Arena