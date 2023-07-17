​Up against an opponent also undefeated, Hunt produced some big punches as he defended his Central Area welterweight title in emphatic style in an all-Yorkshire fight.

The Wakefield man stopped his Doncaster opponent in the eighth round after knocking him down.

It was the second successive inside the distance win for Hunt this year after he beat Richard Helm in three rounds, also at the Magna Centre in April.

Dom Hunt retained his Central Area welterweight title with a stoppage win. (Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

It took his record to 13 professional fights and 13 victories and he is now eyeing up bigger title fights.

Hunt won the vacant Central Area crown when beating James Flint at the Sheffield Arena in November, 2021 and he has since defended it against Darren Tetley in Rotherham last September.

Against Kaihau, he eased into the contest, coming forward from the opening bell with his left hand looking like it was going to be a big weapon in the first three minutes.

The Wakefield southpaw continued to make the running into the second round, although Kaihau showed skills from range and landed some shots of his own, one big left hand in particular temporarily troubling Hunt.

With both fighters enjoying success it developed into a thrilling fast paced contest that had a vociferous crowd really involved.

Every time it looked like Hunt had taken control the Doncaster man would hit back with his big right hand looking dangerous in the first four rounds.

But Hunt’s relentless approach eventually wore Kaihau down, he was much the stronger in the middle rounds and after having his opponent in trouble towards the end of the seventh the big finish came in the eighth.

Kaihau was knocked down by a swinging left and although he made the count he looked weary and was stopped soon after when taking further punches and struggling to fire back.