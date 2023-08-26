White Rose and Wakefield Trinity Boxing Clubs set to stage big home show

The event takes place on the anniversary of Tony Steel's death, who was killed last September in a stabbing.

White Rose’s first show last year was in his memory and they will be having 10 bells in memory of Tony again as well as trying to raise awareness of knife crime.

The show will start about 3pm with tickets £15 on the door and £10 for U16s. Table seats are £25 each, which can be bought at the club's Instagram/Facebook pages.

Seven boxers each from White Rose and Wakefield Trinity BC will be competing as well as two more bouts given to other local clubs to get more local talent on.

There will be two Yorkshire challenge belt bouts with Frazer Broadhead (Batley ABC) taking on Wyatt Holden (Jonny's Gym, Barnsley) for the U52kg junior belt and White Rose's Ben England up against Tyson Price, from Jonny's Gym for the U60kg junior belt.

Batley ABC's Vinnie Broadhead, who is the current youth Yorkshire belt holder, takes on White Rose's Greyson Plews.

Bobby-James Francis is representing White Rose in his amateur debut, age 10. He represents the travelling community from Heath Common and is one of the club’s most competitive and dedicated boxers.

Talented 11-year-old southpaw William Bretherton faces Harrison Slinn, from LA Boxing Academy, Doncaster.

White Rose’s six-times gold medalist Farrah Cunniff takes on Lylie Heath, from Sunderland ABC, who also won gold at the Haringey Cup at a different weight class.

As agreed they will box in the middle of that at 58kg n what should be one of the big highlights of the show.

Wakefield Trinity have a 100kg heavyweight, Ike Molokwe, facing Oliver Rowley, from Barnsley Star, as well as an unbeaten 72kg senior from Normanton, Stuart Jackson, facing another unbeaten opponent from Bradford.

Boxers from 30kg aged 10 right up to 100kg seniors are taking part.

The current bout list (subject to possible change):

Alfie Sweeting (White Rose) v Nathan Taylor (Billingham Boxing) 30kg Skills Minors (3x1 min)

William Bretherton (White Rose) v Harrison Slinn (LA Boxing Academy) 34kg minors (3x 1.5 min rounds)

White Rose's best newcomer award winner Fred Winterburn.

Bobby-James Francis (White Rose) v Mohammed Issa Razzaq (Rotherham Unity Boxing Centre) 35kg Minors (3x 1 min)

Fred Winterburn (White Rose) v Zach Crow (Billingham Boxing) 36kg Schoolboys (3x 1.5min rounds)

Oliver McDerby (White Rose) v Josh Cox (Platinum Boxing) 52kg Schoolboys (3x 1.5 min)

Wyatt Holden (Jonny’s Gym) v Frazer Broadhead (Batley ABC) 52kg Junior Yorkshire Challenge Belt (3x2min)

Greyson Plews (White Rose) v Vinnie Broadhead (Batley ABC) 57kg Junior (3x2min)

Max Clarke (Wakefield Trinity) v Sonney Lomozik (Rotherham Unity Boxing Centre) 58kg Junior (3x2min)

Ben England (White Rose) v Tyson Price (Jonny’s Gym) 60kg Junior Yorkshire Challenge Belt (3x 2 min)

Logan Briggs (Wakefield Trinity) v Juniad Khan (Huggy’s) 65kg Junior (3x 2min)

Declan Swift (Wakefield Trinity) vs Mason Allawa (Eastburn) 68kg Junior (3x2 min)

Farrah Cunniff (White Rose) v Laylie Heath (Sunderland ABC) 58kg Youth Female (3x3 min)

Max Ryder (Trident) v Sinnan Khan (Bradford Police) 63kg Youth (3x2 min)

Ben Riley (White Rose) v Leon Cruz-Waring (Hebden Bridge) 69kg Senior (3x 2min)

Stuart Jackson (Wakefield Trinity) vs Harris Qurban (Ostas) 72kg Senior (3x2 min)

Zishan Khalil (Wakefield Trinity) V Jake Grannan (Hebden Bridge) 83kg Senior (3x 2min)

Zing Zondo (Wakefield Trinity) V Zane Aslam 72kg Senior (3x 2min)