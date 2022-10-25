Farrah, 16, has made a hugely promising start to her boxing career and took another step up the ladder when becoming the new England National Development Under 60kg champion at the weekend.

The White Rose Boxing Gym star was in scintillating form when competing in the National semi-finals on Saturday at the Spiceball Leisure Centre, Banbury, winning by a second round stoppage against Lucy Lockhart, of Tamworth.

Farrah then went on to clinch the title with a dominant performance in the final when stopping her opponent, Sophie Ibbotson, of the Heart of Portsmouth club, in the first round.

Farrah Cunniff is the new England National Development Under 60kg champion.

In the process she became White Rose’s first national champion since they reopened after lockdown – not bad for someone still in her first year as a boxer.

“This victory will open a lot of doors for Farrah,” said proud coach Sherri Walker who is guiding the talented youngster’s boxing career.

“She's also been chosen to represent Yorkshire in the Winter Box Cup in December, which is another big event.

"Therefore we think it's only fitting that Farrah headlines our home show, which is on November 26, starting at 2pm at Unity Hall, Wakefield.

New England National Development Under 60kg champion Farrah Cunniff with proud coach Sherri Walker.

“This will be the first female headliner White Rose has had and will likely not be the last!

“It’s a great accomplishment for myself, Farrah, the gym and women's boxing.”

Farrah burst onto the boxing scene with victory on her amateur debut in the Manchester Box Cup.

After a further impressive victory she came to the attention of county selectors and has already been chosen to box for Yorkshire.

Farrah trains at the White Rose Boxing Club, which can be found inside the Wakefield Football Centre and aims to promote boxing, health and the wellbeing of the people living in the Wakefield area, including the most deprived and disadvantaged communities within the district.