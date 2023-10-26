White Rose Boxing Club's rising star Corey Hutley is crowned national champion
Corey Hutley has followed in the footsteps of Normanton’s Farrah Cunniff from last year in becoming a champion at the England Boxing Junior Development Finals.
The 14-year-old from Gawthorpe took the under 42kg category title with a unanimous decision on all five judges' score cards after a clinical and stylish performance at the Cannock Chase Leisure Centre in Staffordshire at the weekend.
After battling his way through several rounds to reach the final, Corey achieved his first national title when he defeated Luca Croft Senior, from the Ribble Valley club.
"We are really pleased with Corey's development so far since being with the club,” said White Rose boxing coach Sherri Walker.
"We were blown away by his performance, best he’s ever boxed. The levels shown in the ring, couldn’t be prouder of him.
“The hard work finally paid off for Corey after months of training.”
White Rose Boxing Club, based at the Wakefield Soccer Centre, has gone from strength to strength in recent years with increasing numbers of members and regional success being following by national recognition.
The club strives to foster and promote the sport of boxing at all levels within the community, promoting the health and the wellbeing of people living in the Wakefield area, including the most deprived and disadvantaged communities within the district, without distinction of race, gender, political or religious beliefs.
More recent successes in the ring have seen Jack Kirkaldy, 16, from Crofton, and Ben England, 16, from Skelmanthorpe, both secure great wins in the national development competition, but they narrowly missed out on going to Cannock after losing in the Yorkshire finals.
Jack has, however, been spreading the Wakefield club's name in Cuba where he sparred with Pan American champion Ariosa Tentación.
Fred Winterburn, 13, from Middleton, has secured five wins in just seven weeks since joining the club, despite being up against much more experienced opponents in some of the bouts, and White Rose are hoping for a national schoolboy title for him this year.