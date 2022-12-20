White Rose Boxing Club's Unity Hall show in memory of Tony Steel draws big praise
White Rose Boxing Club’s sold out show at Unity Hall in Wakefield drew praise after proving a big success.
A number of home club boxers took part in bouts that tested them with well matched contests throughout as well as impressive performances.
“The show was an absolutely incredible success with many coaches, boxers and spectators saying it was the best amateur show they'd ever been to,” said show organiser Sherri Walker.
"For that I'd like to thank Shelley and the team at Unity Hall for being so brilliant and making sure every detail went to plan.
"Our invaluable team of coaches and boxers were a massive part in making the show what it was, but so too were the away side.
"The officials who all give up their time for nothing are also to thank. It was a fantastic night had by all.”
First up was Keyaan Allerton, aged 12, from Hall Green, who beat his opponent by stoppage in his first amateur fight.
Next, Oliver McDerby (13), from Crofton, won via split decision to record his third win on the bounce.
Alverthorpe’s Corey Dove (14) was successful on his debut when taking a unanimous decision.
The show was held in memory of Tony Steel, who was tragically killed, and his nephew, Frazer Ellis (25), from Ossett, put on a fantastic performance on his ring debut only to lose by unanimous decision.
It was still a great effort given he has only been boxing four months and he did Tony immensely proud.
Mohammed Isa Rouf, (15) from Wakefield, lost a unanimous decision to a talented opponent.
Ossett’s Greyson Plews (15) took a unanimous decision in stylish fashion, bagging himself the Tony Steel Award for best home boxer of the night, which Tony's mum, Carole Welleton, sponsored.
Ben England (15), from Shelley, lost out narrowly in the closest bout of the event, but ultimately deservedly won Fight of the Night.
Haider Bashir (14), from Wakefield, unfortunately took a hard shot which dropped him, causing him to lose by stoppage.
Crofton’s Jack Kirkaldy (15) put on his best performance to date, winning on a split decision.
Ryan Ward (20), from Normanton, won via first round stoppage with a show stopping performance after a four-year break from competing.
Kyle Holroyd (23), from Ripon, lost out on the most controversial decision of the night and similarly Ben Riley (21), from Stanley, was on the wrong side of the decision after what some thought was a winning performance.
Finally it was the turn of White Rose’s national development champion, 16-year-old Farrah Cunniff, from Normanton, to take to the ring, but unfortunately she lost out on the Yorkshire Belt.
Farrah convincingly won the first round, but just lost to the fitter girl on the night.
"She stepped up a weight division and gave away a considerable amount of experience so her performance showed her worth to us,” said Sherri who coaches Farrah.
"Farrah proved she can mix it with boxers of a higher calibre, she just needs to work on her fitness.
"Overall it was a pretty 50/50 night in terms of results, which is what we expected if the match making is fair.”