Young Castleford fighter Jacob Ali outlines his dream to be a pro boxer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While he did not win the contest against Marty Spence it was a great experience for the budding Castleford teenager who is dreaming of one day becoming a professional boxer, writes James Bovington.

Former Brigshaw High student and now apprentice barber Ali explained: “I’ve been training seriously for 18 months and won my first bout last August.

"I train at Boxing Barn under Nathan Owens.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford boxer Jacob Ali (right) and his opponent on the Haynes Promotions show in Leeds, Marty Spence. Picture: Julian Hudson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I took the fight with Marty Spence to gain experience as I love the sport.

"How great it feels as you walk up to and enter the ring to your chosen song.

"Then how tough and powerful you feel during the bout, aiming the hardest punches possible and dominating the fight and the emotion when it’s over as you know that together you’ve put on an entertaining show.

"I didn’t win this bout, but it was a great experience.”

Jacob Ali with Danny Field Agar and the Boxing Barn team.

Ali unsurprisingly admires Muhammad Ali.

He added: "He was just the greatest boxer, but also an excellent role model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My ambition is to gain as much experience as possible then become a professional boxer and make my life-long ambition a reality. It’s the best job a man can do.

"Boxing has taught me discipline and I’ve got physically very fit. Lads like Marty and I are strong and tough and proud that we can handle ourselves.

"I’m also proud if I can be a role model for children training and urge them to just keep working hard and listen to your trainer. Coaches are there to help you improve. Stay focused and you will succeed in boxing.”

Thirty-year-old Tristan Haynes started Haynes Promotions in 2021 to "give West Yorkshire boxers a good platform to showcase developing skills locally so anyone prepared to give the time and train hard can compete”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “Our promotion is about care and compassion for the boxers, many of whom have their own struggle, while allowing them to develop a boxing career.”

Haynes is based at MSA gym, in Beeston, and is proud that it is a team effort where all those fighting help organise and run four annual shows.

He added: “The shows are boxing entertainment at its best and allow me to demonstrate just how obsessively I love boxing. We also fundraise, most recently for the family of a seriously ill local lady.”