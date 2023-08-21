News you can trust since 1852
Bradford Cricket League: Ethan Walker hits century as Great Preston go top of table

Great Preston went top of Division Three after a 135-run win over East Leeds in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 21st Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

They recorded the day’s highest score of 322-8 before dismissing East Leeds for 187.

Ethan Walker led the way with an unbeaten 116, which included five sixes and nine fours, while fine support came from skipper Oli Baron (67) and James Conlon (60).

East Leeds fell well short in their reply as Chris Aplin took 3-47 and there were two wickets each for Conlon and Walker.

James Conlon was in good batting form in a big score made by Great Preston against East Leeds. Photo by Scott MerryleesJames Conlon was in good batting form in a big score made by Great Preston against East Leeds. Photo by Scott Merrylees
Townville made 275-8 as they beat Bankfoot by 93 runs to stay in third place in the Premier Division.

Jonny Booth (79), Jack Hughes (51), Harry Warwick (45) and James Glynn (30) all produced good efforts with the bat before skipper Hughes followed up by leading the Townville attack with 6-70.

Methley lost their Premier Division game by 12 runs to bottom of the table Hanging Heaton and are now only 25 points above the drop zone with three games left.

They were bowled out for 173 after keeping their opponents to 185.

Yasir Ali (38no), Kris Ward (29) and Jordan Laban (27) top scored while defeat was tough on bowlers Josh Sullivan (5-62) and Cameron Sharp (3-24) who were the pick of Methley’s bowlers.

