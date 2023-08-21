Bradford Cricket League: Ethan Walker hits century as Great Preston go top of table

They recorded the day’s highest score of 322-8 before dismissing East Leeds for 187.

Ethan Walker led the way with an unbeaten 116, which included five sixes and nine fours, while fine support came from skipper Oli Baron (67) and James Conlon (60).

East Leeds fell well short in their reply as Chris Aplin took 3-47 and there were two wickets each for Conlon and Walker.

James Conlon was in good batting form in a big score made by Great Preston against East Leeds. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Townville made 275-8 as they beat Bankfoot by 93 runs to stay in third place in the Premier Division.

Jonny Booth (79), Jack Hughes (51), Harry Warwick (45) and James Glynn (30) all produced good efforts with the bat before skipper Hughes followed up by leading the Townville attack with 6-70.

Methley lost their Premier Division game by 12 runs to bottom of the table Hanging Heaton and are now only 25 points above the drop zone with three games left.

They were bowled out for 173 after keeping their opponents to 185.