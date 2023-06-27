Bradford Cricket League: Jack Hughes leads way for Townville but Methley are out of luck

Division One leaders Cleckheaton were brushed aside as Townville bowled them out for 101 then reached their target with eight wickets in hand.

Spinners Harry Clewett (5-46) and Jack Hughes (2-15) led the bowling before Hughes followed up with 46no and combined with opener Jonny Booth (44no) in an unbroken third wicket stand of 74.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Hughes was also in great form a day earlier in their 26-run win over Pudsey St Lawrence in the Bradford Premier League.

Townville captain Jack Hughes was in fine all-round form for Townville in league and cup games over the weekend. Picture: Scott Merrylees

He scored 81 with the bat, including 11 fours and a six, and took 3-55 with the ball as Pudsey were kept to 210-8 in reply to 236-8.

Conor Harvey chipped in with 39 and Tom Brook 32 while Austin Humphrey took 3-61 as Townville sealed victory o stay in second.

Methley had a disappointing weekend as they followed a narrow league defeat with a Priestley Cup loss to Bradford & Bingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were unlucky with the weather in the cup tie as after making 242 with Tom Chippendale contributing 65, Jordan Laban 61 and Eitan Litvin 39, rain meant that Bradford & Bingley were given a revised target of 148 in 21 overs and got home with four wickets and nine balls to spare.

In the Premier Division game between the same teams a day earlier Bradford & Bingley had their last-wicket pair of Jack Luxton and Reece Cockshott to thank as they defeated Methley by one wicket.

They added 16 runs to enable their side to pass the Methley total of 190 and it represented a big fightback after they had been reduced to 29-4.

James Wainman took 3-50 for Methley who knew they had not made enough runs in their innings in good conditions. Yasir Ali top scored with 43 while Kris Ward contributed 30 and Jake Smart 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Preston moved up to second place in Division Three with a commanding 150-run win over Brighouse.

Batting first, they posted a competitive 252-7 score as Oli Baron hit three sixes and six fours in a knock of 70 and Hayden Mortimer found the boundary 10 times in his 66. Ethan Walker also contributed 32 and James Conlon 22.